Nagaon Krishi Vigyan Kendra hosts 17th installment of PM Kisan webcast

NAGAON: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon hosted a webcasting programme to mark the 17th installment of PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi scheme at the office campus of KVK, Nagaon. Dr Niranjan Deka, principal scientist and head of KVK, Nagaon, Kanchan Pator Bordoloi, former ZPC member and other hundred local farmers witnessed the event address by PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi ceremonially released the 17th installment of PM Kishan Sanman Nidhi scheme for small and marginal farmers across the nation as a part of continuity of the government commitment to support the agricultural community. Farmers, scientists and officials from Nagaon Krishi Vigyan Kendra expressed their gratitude for the continuous support of the government, acknowledging the positive impact of PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi scheme in their lives and agricultural activities.

