Assam: Youth stabbed during Durga idol immersion in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: One person was stabbed by a miscreant during Durga puja Visarjan procession in Dibrugarh on Thursday. The injured person has been identified as Ashish Pandey, a resident of Graham Bazar, Dibrugarh, and is currently undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

According to Pandey, a person named Sujit Shah stabbed him in the Phoolbagan area during the procession. “I am not sure why Sujit stabbed me. He called me during the Durga idol procession and talked to me for sometime before stabbing me, I did not realize when. A few minutes later, blood started flowing from my stomach,” said Ashish Pandey.

He added, “Sujit Shah sold ganja and other narcotic items in our area and we had told him not to do so in our locality. This may be why he stabbed me.”

An FIR has been filed at Dibrugarh police station in connection with the case. Later, the police arrested Sujit Shah and took him into their custody for further investigation.

