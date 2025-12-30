Assam Youth Writers’ Awardee Bishal Karmakar felicitated in Dhubri

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Bishal Karmakar of Dhubri, a budding writer received the Assam Youth Writers' Award 2025 in a recent programme held in Guwahati, was felicitated by President and Secretary of Dhubri and Gauripur unit of Assam Bengali Sahitya Sabha, Sushanta Kar and Shyamal Ghose respectively at Canvas - DHUBRI premises recently.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma was the chief guest and programme was presided over by Assam's Education Minister, Dr Ranoj Pegu.

Karmakar received this award for his book titled as Chena O Oporichito (known and unknown)

The event was held during the Assam Publication Council-organized Book Fair, wherein 818 youth writers were honoured with this award. As part of this initiative by the Government of Assam, each writer was granted Rs 25,000 to support their literary pursuits with certificates.

The programme held at Veterinary Ground, Khanapara, was also attended by the President of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, and India's renowned author Amish Tripathi.

Karmakar's book was published last year by Poushali Prakashani and was also featured at the Kolkata International Book Fair.

