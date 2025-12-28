CM Felicitates Meritorious Students from Jalukbari: Encourages Youth Excellence

Appreciating the performance of the students, the Chief Minister interacted with them personally and expressed gratitude towards their success. Through social media, the CM stated that it was heartening to witness the event. The government remained committed to recognising the progress of young achievers. He wrote, “We will always be there to celebrate the milestones of our Bhagins! May they keep aiming high & shining bright.”

The Jalukbari constituency was portrayed as a nesting ground for budding talent, with scholars there setting the benchmark example for others to emulate. It was heartening to note that the Chief Minister's words were in complete synchrony with the sentiments of the student community and parents, reiterating the fact that success in academia is not simply a personal triumph, but a source of collective pride for all.

In recent years, there have been numerous efforts put in place by the Assam government to encourage younger generations and instil the habit of learning and excellence. Starting right from scholarships for deserving students to programs of assistance and felicitating those with talent, it has been an endeavour to ensure that students are encouraged to achieve their aims without any boundaries.

Education reforms, e-learning projects, and exposure programs have also been an important part of widening the horizons of students and preparing them for the coming times. By identifying achievers on public forums, the government aims to inculcate confidence within students and encourage them to think big.