Assam: Zubeen Garg’s one-month death anniversary observed in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: One month has passed since the death of Zubeen Garg. In this connection, several tribute programmes were organized on Sunday at different locations of Bongaigaon. The ‘Zubeen Garg Smriti Rakkhya Samiti’ of Bongaigaon, which is empowered to install a 15-feet high bronze statue of the legend in Bongaigaon, organized a tribute programme with Hindu rituals. The programme organized at Sanyasi hill was attended by several noted persons such as MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MLA Diptimayee Choudhury, ZPC President Mridula Singha, etc. and thousands of people who gathered to pay tributes to the legend.

Phani Bhusan Choudhury stated that the location for establishing Zubeen Garg’s statue had been finalized as Sanyasi hill. “This is a very nice place within the town but also apart from the noise and crowd of the town and with its mesmerizing beauty in the lap of nature. We have a mega plan for the Zubeen Garg memorial and want to make a place like the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra of Guwahati. So, we needed a big piece of land measuring like 6/7 bighas and this place fulfils the requirement. So, we will lay the foundation stone for the statue here on November 18, on the birthday of Zubeen Garg,” he stated. Another group of Zubeen Garg’s fans observed the day at Bagheswari temple premises. The programme here included planting of a sapling of the ‘Nahor’ tree and food distribution among the needy people.

At both places, Zubeen Garg’s iconic song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ was sung by all the people together.

