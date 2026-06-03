Assamese Book ‘Gedhelar Biparit Chinta’ Released at Sootea Press Club

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: ‘Gedhelar Biparit Chinta,’ an Assamese book compiled by Mridul Baruah, was released by Basanta Bora, a journalist from Biswanath Chariali, at a function held at the conference hall of Sootea Press Club on Monday, with Dr Bhakta Prasad Gautam, retired professor of Biswanath College of Agriculture, in the chair. Mayurakhi Mahanta Saikia, an eminent woman writer, graced the occasion as an appointed speaker. The meeting was attended by Niranjan Saikia, Dr Anushree Adhikari, Pratyul Bhuyan, Mrinal Goswami, along with dignitaries.

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