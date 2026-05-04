JAMUGURIHAT: Assamese history book on Mulagabhru released at Sootea Press Club

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: ‘Mulagabharu Aaidewr Moidam’, a history book compiled in the Assamese language by a known historian of the greater Naduar area Karunananda Hatibaruah was released by Dr Anushree Adhikari, assistant professor of Chatia College at a function held at the conference hall of Sootea Press Club with Dr Dilip Kumar Bhuyan in the chair on Saturday evening. At the very outset of the meeting, author Hatibaruah explained the objectives of the meeting and forwarded a key note about the history book. Releasing the book, Anushree Adhikari stressed the importance of history books and congratulated Hatibaruah for compiling such an important book relating to the Ahom history. Notably, the burial site of the courageous Ahom woman fighter Mulagabhru is located at Solahola, in the northern part of Sootea. She also traced the spectacular courage shown by Mulagabhru during the fight enemy.

The meeting was addressed by Ananda Handique, president of the Sootea Press Club, Niraj Nishim Hazarika, a young entrepreneur and Shundar Jyoti Lahan as distinguished guests. Mrinal Goswami conducted the proceedings.

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