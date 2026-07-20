Assamese children’s novel by Quilin Kakoti unveiled in Bokakhat

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: The latest children’s novel, Amonor Asom Bhraman (Amon’s Journey through Assam), by noted feminist writer, independent journalist, translator, novelist, and active member of Prayas Study Circle, Quilin Kakoti, was formally unveiled today.

The book was released at a solemn function held at the Prayas Community Library and Research Centre in Bokakhat. The unveiling was performed by renowned poet and novelist Dilip Phukan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Phukan said, “Writers of children’s literature bear the greatest responsibility. If they uphold that responsibility, readers will continue to receive even more meaningful and beautiful creations from them in the future.”

It is worth mentioning that the novel is crafted as an artistic expression of a travel experience. It narrates the story of Amon, a child who lives in New Delhi due to his father’s job, and his journey of discovering his identity and reconnecting with his roots. Through his visit to Assam, Amon experiences the state’s breathtaking natural beauty, warm-hearted people, generous hospitality, the charm of rural life, traditional games, indigenous cuisine, folk culture, and timeless values. The author has portrayed Amon’s joy and emotional fulfilment through a sensitive and engaging narrative.

During the book launch, Quilin Kakoti spoke about the inspiration behind writing the novel and shared her views on the current state and importance of children’s literature.

The event was attended by publisher and short story writer Tunujyoti Gogoi; noted essayists Dipen Kakoti, Bhabananda Kalita, Bubul Dutta, Neelu Acharya, Alokananda Kakoti, and Gayatri Bora Kakoti; Amar Sharma; Nijora Borthakur; Soneswar Narah; Inju Ahmed; Niren Kakoti; Subrata Purkayastha; and Pranjal Payeng, along with members of Quilin Kakoti’s family and several other distinguished guests.

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