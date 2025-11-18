Assamese community in Sydney to host musical evening honouring Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: November 18 marks the birth anniversary of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, whose influence knows no boundaries. His songs continue to resonate across Assam, throughout India, and among Assamese communities worldwide, inspiring people everywhere to celebrate his birth anniversary.

Reflecting the profound impact of the artiste, often called a ‘crownless king’ whose music transcended regions, the Assamese community in Sydney, Australia, has announced a special musical evening on November 22. The event, titled ‘Goldie’s Melodies,’ will bring together the diaspora to revisit Zubeen Garg’s unforgettable songs and retrace the colourful journey of his life and career.

Through this programme, the Assamese community in Sydney aims to honour and remember Zubeen Garg, the beloved artiste who remains deeply embedded in the hearts of the people of Assam.

