Assamese Entrepreneur Threatened Over Refusal to Accept Suspicious Consignment at Courier Service in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: An Assamese entrepreneur and proprietor of a courier service, “Wing Enterprises,” working as a pickup and delivery agent (PDA) of Blue Dart Express Limited was allegedly threatened by a person who intended to book a consignment without proper documents after his staff declined to accept the consignment, suspecting doubtful items.

Frightened by the repeated threats and loss of business, the owner of the Wing Enterprises, Amrit Konwar, lodged an FIR at Tinsukia Sadar Police Station against Rehan Khan of Hijuguri, Tinsukia, on Wednesday and addressed a press meet at Tinsukia Press Club on Thursday.

He told media persons that Khan approached the courier service with three packets of items with fake tax invoices having no GST numbers. As the identity of the consignor was not clear, an ID proof was sought from Khan, which he declined to produce. He also attempted to book the consignment in another Blue Dart office but failed. Khan later threatened the staff with dire consequences before leaving the premises.

Konwar said that he initially ignored the incident for the sake of business as he employed more than 30 employees, but after Khan persistently threatened him and his staff, he was compelled to lodge an FIR against Khan.

