Dr. Chhalani Launches "Marketing Management" Book and Felicitates Tinsukia Newspaper Hawkers at Press Club Event

TINSUKIA: A book written by Dr Nehal Chhalani, a commerce faculty member of Women’s College Tinsukia was released on Tuesday in a programme held at Tinsukia Press Club on Tuesday. The event also witnessed felicitation and presentation of essential gifts donated by Dr Chhalani to as many as 50 newspaper hawkers of Tinsukia.

The programme began with the launching of book authored by Dr Chhalani titled. “Marketing Management”. The book was released by Dr Rishi Das, former vice principal and senior journalist in presence of Kamal Talukdar, president of Tinsukia Press Club, Chinmoy Sarma secretary TPC, senior journalist Krishna Upadhyaya, leading paper agent and social worker Bidhan Das besides other members of the press club.

Explaining about the content of the book, Dr Chhalani said, the book written as per UGC-CBCS syllabus would be suitable for undergraduate commerce students. The felicitation programme of newspaper hawkers was moderated by Bidhan Das. Among the hawkers present were septuagenarian to college students whose dedication and contribution were widely appreciated by the speakers. The gift Dr Chhalani presented contains an umbrella and a raincoat. Some paper hawkers also shared their bitter experiences during door delivery. Some customers often behave very rude, said Bidhan Das who also exhorted the customers to behave properly with them.

