BTC EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary Emphasizes Women's Empowerment Through Cooperatives for BTR's Socio-Economic Progress

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: BTC EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary stressed empowering women through cooperatives. While visiting the Swrang Women Producers’ Cooperative Society Limited at Deurigaon in Rowta, Dr. Swargiary highlighted the significant role of women in driving socio-economic progress in BTR.

Under the leadership of BTC CEM Pramod Boro, the Government of BTR is working tirelessly to harness women’s potential for the holistic development of the region. The visit and meeting aimed to equip BTR’s women with the tools for economic independence and community upliftment. Dr. Swargiary remarked, “The role of women in the cooperative movement is pivotal in driving socioeconomic growth and achieving collective prosperity in BTR. Their involvement ensures a strong and sustainable future for the region”.

Also Read: Awareness programme on Mission Basundhara 3.0 organized in Sonitpur

Also watch: