Lok Sabha Elections -2024: Training of presiding officers conducted in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: The training of presiding officers and first polling officers to be deployed at polling stations for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections -2024 in Lakhimpur election district was successfully conducted at three places till date. A total of 1774 presiding and first polling officers participated in the training. In addition, special training of 887 presiding officers was conducted on March 30 in four groups at the conference hall of the Office of the Inspector of Schools of the district. The training programme was also visited by the General Observer for 12 Lakhimpur House of People’s Constituency (HPC). On the other hand, special training for presiding officers, first polling officers, second polling officers and third polling officers will be held at four locations on April 5 and April 16. The training will be conducted to 3548 presiding and other officers to be deployed in the Lok Sabha poll dividing them in two groups on both days.

