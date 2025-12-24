Assamese minority body demands protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: On Monday evening at 5 pm, in the presence of more than a hundred office bearers, members of Darrang District Committee of the All Assam Garia-Mariya-Deshi Jatiyo Parishad, a strong protest was staged at Karim Chowk in Mangaldai town, the district headquarters of Darrang, against the recent violent situation in Bangladesh. The protesters condemned in the strongest terms the barbaric act of fundamentalist Jihadists who burnt alive and murdered innocent Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, and demanded protection for the lives and property of non-Muslim minorities in the country.

The protest was led by Dr Sahir Bhuyan, Central Chief Advisor of the All Assam Garia-Mariya-Deshi National Council. He strongly condemned the brutal murder of the innocent youth Dipu Das and held the Nobel Peace Prize winner-Yunus government fully responsible for the heinous crime. He demanded that the international Nobel Prize authority revoke Yunus's Peace Prize, just as it was done in the case of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

He also strongly condemned the threats issued by Jihadist-fundamentalist elements to separate Assam and the entire Northeast region, and demanded that, if necessary, India should use military force to uproot and eliminate these Jihadist fundamentalists.

The protesters strongly opposed and protested against Dr Muhammad Yunus's act of bowing before fundamentalists and declaring the slain Jihadist leader Nihal Othman Hadi a 'martyr.' They challenged Yunus saying that if he had the courage, he should immediately declare Dipu Chandra Das a martyr and show his manhood. Demanding the ouster of the Yunus government, the protesters tore his photograph and burnt it. They also lit candles and paid tribute in front of the photograph of martyr Dipu Chandra Das.

