Pan-India protests over brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh

New Delhi: India erupted in protest on Tuesday over the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker in Bangladesh's Mymensingh and over unbridled atrocities on the minorities under Muhammad Yunus' regime.

From Delhi to Kolkata to Bhopal to Hyderabad, a wave of public anger and wrath spilled onto the streets as Hindu outfits hit the streets denouncing the targeted attack on Hindu minorities in the neighbouring nation.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal gathered in large numbers outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and other missions in Bengal and other states, to register their protest over the Islamist mob mercilessly beating Dipu Chandra Das to death last week.

The 25-year-old Hindu man, who worked in a garment factory in Bangladesh, was dragged on the streets, brutally thrashed to death by a frenzied mob and then his lifeless body was set ablaze after being tied to a tree. He was accused of blasphemy by a co-worker, following which the murderous mob, comprising radicals and extremist elements, barged into the factory, dragged him to the streets and killed him ruthlessly.

In Delhi, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission, raised slogans and decried the brutality and bestiality inflicted on Dipu Das. Waving saffron flags and chanting slogans against the Yunus regime, they marched towards the diplomatic enclave, toppled barricades and demanded justice for Dipu Das.

Several protestors waved banners and placards and also burnt the effigies of Bangladesh's interim chief Muhammad Yunus.

"Hindus are being oppressed in Bangladesh, and even in our country, Hindus are being selectively targeted and killed. Our sisters and daughters are being attacked. Our Sanatan Dharma teaches us to live and let live; we do not kill anyone," said a protestor, while being picked up by the police.

Security personnel had a tough time containing the massive stir, as the latter demanded punishment for Dipu's killers and accountability from the Bangladesh regime, which they claimed was hand in glove with the perpetrators.

In West Bengal, hundreds of people from various Hindu outfits assembled outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission to lodge their protest against the barbaric act.

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Hindu Jagaran Manch and Bangiya Hindu Jagaran marched towards the mission in the Beck Bagan area of Kolkata, leading to an open confrontation with the police. They insisted on submitting a memorandum to the Deputy High Commission, while the police stopped them from moving ahead.

The protesters insisted on continuing their demonstration, but the police refused to entertain their plea. Tension flared up in the area as police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Mamata dispensation, accusing it of suppressing the people's anger and stopping the Sanatan supporters from protesting.

"We strongly condemn and denounce the brutal action taken by the state government and police against the peaceful protests by Hindu organisations in West Bengal today. It seems that if Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh is carrying out targeted violence against Hindus, then Trinamool Congress government is carrying out targeted actions against Hindus," he said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the VHP members took out a march against the oppression of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and demanded that the Yunus government act against the mob that killed Dipu Das, mercilessly and ruthlessly.

Taking out 'Virodh Aakrosh Prashan' through Bhopal streets, they also thrashed an effigy representing 'jihadi forces' and set it on fire.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Dogra community members hit the streets against atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. They garlanded Muhammad Yunus' poster with shoes and shouted slogans against it.

In Telangana, members of VHP and other Hindu outfits staged a protest against targeted attacks and persecution of minorities and demanded that Dipu Das' killers be identified and brought to book swiftly. (IANS)

