Hailakandi Youth Arrested Over Pro-Violence Posts Linked to Bangladesh Incident

Hailakandi: The Hailakandi Police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for alleged controversial and inflammatory statements on a social media website regarding the persecution of the Hindu youth in the neighbouring country of Bangladesh. The accused person, named Izazur Rahman Laskar, is a resident of the Gamaria area falling under Hailakandi Police Station.
According to reports from the police, the arrest of the youth was carried out as a result of postings on social media platforms from where statements attributed to the youth, supporting violence against persons from the Hindu community in Bangladesh, had been circulated. These statements included an endorsement of the killings of a Hindu youth named Dipu Chandra Das.
Acting on the information, Hailakandi Police have taken the youth into custody and started legal proceedings against him. According to officials, extremist thoughts are credited to the accused, and his online expression was regarded as a potential threat to communal harmony and public order.
A case has been filed against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relates to the promotion of enmity, causing mischief, and other related offences. The police have confirmed that the matter related to social media posts is under scrutiny.
The top officials of the police added that the detention was conducted within the law and that anyone who might use the available online platforms to propagate violence and hate speech was warned that such behavior will not be condoned. They added that though freedom of speech is a right, it does not give anyone the flexibility to propagate violence, killings, and disruption of peace.
The police have also confirmed that there are plans to investigate if the detained suspect had any connections with extremist groups. Electronic devices belonging to the suspect are also set to be analysed. This incident has again highlighted the concern about the dissemination of inflammatory content on social media platforms.
The relevant authorities have appealed to residents to be more cautious in the expression of their opinions on various matters on social media platforms. They asked to avoid sharing content that can incite hatred. Hailakandi police have urged people to cooperate with the law agencies in terms of reporting any such online activities which may go against peace and security, assuring that strict action would be taken against those violating the law.