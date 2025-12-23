Hailakandi Youth Arrested Over Pro-Violence Posts Linked to Bangladesh Incident

Hailakandi: The Hailakandi Police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for alleged controversial and inflammatory statements on a social media website regarding the persecution of the Hindu youth in the neighbouring country of Bangladesh. The accused person, named Izazur Rahman Laskar, is a resident of the Gamaria area falling under Hailakandi Police Station.

According to reports from the police, the arrest of the youth was carried out as a result of postings on social media platforms from where statements attributed to the youth, supporting violence against persons from the Hindu community in Bangladesh, had been circulated. These statements included an endorsement of the killings of a Hindu youth named Dipu Chandra Das.

Acting on the information, Hailakandi Police have taken the youth into custody and started legal proceedings against him. According to officials, extremist thoughts are credited to the accused, and his online expression was regarded as a potential threat to communal harmony and public order.

A case has been filed against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relates to the promotion of enmity, causing mischief, and other related offences. The police have confirmed that the matter related to social media posts is under scrutiny.