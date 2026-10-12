Assamese Music Industry Shines with Festive October 2026 Releases

The Assamese music industry has experienced a massive surge in creativity over recent weeks, culminating in a wave of highly anticipated autumn releases. Leading the charts is the phenomenal new devotional track "Jai Maa Durga" (also titled "Joy Maa Durga"), beautifully rendered by singer Prandip Das.

Launched in October 2026 to perfectly coincide with the region's vibrant Durga Puja celebrations, the song features a composition by Dr. Seema Kashyap and Rupam Kalita. It has quickly become a festive anthem, echoing across pandals throughout the state.

This major release follows a stellar lineup of music that dominated the late summer and early autumn months of 2026. Industry icon Zubeen Garg recently captivated listeners with his modern electronic reimagining, "Puwa Ne Abeli (Remix)", alongside the soulful "Xopun Xopun." Concurrently, artists like Achurjya Borpatra have kept traditional rhythms alive with contemporary folk-pop hits like "Sunu Munu."

Music critics note that 2026 has witnessed an unprecedented blending of traditional folk instruments like the pepa and dhul with global electronic production.

With the spectacular debut of "Jai Maa Durga" anchoring the festive season, Assamese artists continue to expand their digital footprints, drawing millions of streams and solidifying the region's position as a powerhouse of diverse musical talent.