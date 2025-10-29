Assam’s ‘Blood Boy’ donates blood 52 times, arranges 2,500 units for patients

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: From a small village in Goalpara district, Abu Eusub M Shahiduz Zaman, popularly known as Rahul Khan, has become a shining example of humanity and compassion. Born on July 30, 1987 in Simlabari village, under Baguan police station, Rahul is widely known as the ‘Blood Boy of Assam’ for his tireless service in the field of blood donation and social work.

Since 2007, Rahul has been on a remarkable journey of saving lives through voluntary blood donation. Over the past 17 years, he has personally donated blood 52 times and played a crucial role in arranging more than 2,500 units of blood for critical patients across India. His continuous campaigns have not only saved lives but also inspired thousands of youths to step forward for this noble cause.

Besides his contributions to blood donation, Rahul has also been deeply involved in environmental protection and social welfare. With a strong belief in ‘Green Assam, Clean Assam,’ he has planted over 3,000 saplings in educational institutions, hospitals, police stations, and public areas across the state.

In addition, he has organized more than twenty five blood donation camps, free health camps, and twenty awareness drives on environmental and public health issues, reaching even the most remote corners of the community. In 2022, he made another inspiring gesture by pledging to donate his eyes posthumously to the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), a decision that reflects his lifelong commitment to serving humanity even beyond death.

Rahul’s selfless work has earned him several prestigious district-level recognitions.

