Assam’s Dr Gautam Das recognized among world’s top 5% scientists

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Dr Gautam Das, an internationally recognised materials scientist, polymer chemist, and technology innovator from Kolibari, Tezpur, Assam, has been ranked among the World’s Top 5% Scientists in the 2025 SciRank Global Registry, a distinction awarded on the basis of independent bibliometric analysis and research impact.

Born to Late Sorukan Das, an Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), and Dimbeswari Das, Dr Gautam Das has emerged as one of Assam’s notable scientific achievers, earning international recognition for his contributions to advanced materials, sustainable technologies, and industrial innovation.

Dr Das completed his Master’s Degree in Polymer Science in 2007 and obtained his PhD in Polymer Science and Engineering from Tezpur University in 2014. Over the course of his career, he has conducted research at several prestigious institutions in South Korea, including Yonsei University, Gachon University, Hanyang University, and Kyungpook National University.

Currently associated with Kyungpook National University and serving as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) cum Director in the R&D sector in South Korea, Dr Das has built an international reputation in the fields of polymer science, biomaterials, advanced coatings, smart materials, energy technologies, biodegradable materials, fuel-cell materials, sustainable chemistry, and environmentally responsible product development.

With more than 50 scientific publications in internationally recognised journals and conferences, Dr Das has consistently focused on translating scientific discoveries into practical technologies that improve industrial efficiency, environmental sustainability, and technological advancement.

“This recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a reflection of the support of my family, teachers, colleagues, and the institutions that shaped my scientific journey,” Dr Das said.

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