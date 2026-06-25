Assam’s Dr Uttam Kumar Biswakarma Receives Prestigious AYUSH Excellence Award in Nepal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a moment of pride for Assam and the Northeast, noted AYUSH practitioner and health awareness advocate Dr Uttam Kumar Biswakarma of Tingrai in Tinsukia district has been conferred with the prestigious Ayush Excellence Award at the International Ayush Conclave 4.0 - Nepal Edition, held recently in Kathmandu.

The international recognition was bestowed upon Dr Biswakarma for his significant contribution to AYUSH medicine, public health awareness, and the promotion of holistic healthcare practices. Presently residing in Sunpura in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, he was among a select group of healthcare professionals honoured during the high-profile global gathering.

The conclave brought together 254 AYUSH experts, physicians, researchers, academicians, and healthcare entrepreneurs from more than 25 Indian states, alongside delegates from Nepal, Malaysia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, and Singapore, making it a major platform for international collaboration and knowledge exchange in traditional and integrative medicine.

Adding another feather to his cap, Dr Biswakarma also received a Delegate Appreciation Certificate in recognition of his active participation and contribution to the landmark 'Most AYUSH Doctors Giving Clinical Diagnosis Session,' a world-record initiative completed during the conclave. The certificate acknowledged his professional expertise, valuable insights, and commitment to advancing AYUSH science on the global stage.

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