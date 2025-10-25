Assam’s Jitul Rabha felicitated by President of India with Adi Yogi Samman

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a proud moment for the state, young leader Jitul Rabha of Boko has brought national honour to Assam after being felicitated by the President of India during the National Conclave on Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on October 17.

Rabha, a dynamic social worker and former President of the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), Boko unit, has earned accolades for his commendable work in grassroots development under the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan. A resident of No. 10 Dakhin Boko Gaon Panchayat in Kamrup district, he was recognized for his dedicated service as an Adi Sathi of Kaliabori village under the Boko Development Block.

Earlier, Jitul Rabha had prepared and submitted a detailed report to the Central Government highlighting developmental challenges faced by six villages in his panchayat. The report, which included crucial data on socio-economic conditions in tribal areas, was highly valued for policy planning and effective implementation.

In acknowledgment of his outstanding efforts, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, conferred upon him the prestigious Adi Yogi Samman under the Aadi Karmayogi Scheme.

Also Read: NSS Award: Two Social Workers from Assam Honoured by President of India