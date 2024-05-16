Manipur: Two Youths Abducted at Gunpoint, One Fatally Injured in Lilong Awang Leikai

IMPHAL: In a tragic incident, in Lilong Awang Leikai on May 14, where two young people were reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown individuals.

Tragically,one of the young men died, while the other is currently receiving medical treatment for serious injuries.

The victims, known as Md Jahir Khan (23) and Md Farid Khan (20), both from Keibung Mathak Leikai in Thoubal, were forcefully taken from Lilong Awang Leikai by a group of unidentified attackers who came in a four-wheeler vehicle around 5 pm.