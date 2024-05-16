Manipur: Two Youths Abducted at Gunpoint, One Fatally Injured in Lilong Awang Leikai

IMPHAL: In a tragic incident, in Lilong Awang Leikai on May 14, where two young people were reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown individuals.
Tragically,one of the young men died, while the other is currently receiving medical treatment for serious injuries.
The victims, known as Md Jahir Khan (23) and Md Farid Khan (20), both from Keibung Mathak Leikai in Thoubal, were forcefully taken from Lilong Awang Leikai by a group of unidentified attackers who came in a four-wheeler vehicle around 5 pm.
Reports indicate that the abducted youths showed signs of severe physical assault when they were found. Sadly, Md Jahir Khan was declared dead upon reaching Thoubal Hospital early in the morning.
On the other hand, Md Farid Khan, who was critically injured, is currently receiving treatment at Raj Medicity.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) created after the murder has given the government a 48-hour deadline to catch the culprits.
To protest against the terrible crime, a sit-in demonstration was held at Keibung Mayai Leikai, where protesters demanded that the authorities quickly arrest the culprits and provide assistance for Md Farid Khan's medical care.
Speaking to the media, JAC convenor Md Sahid Khan shared upsetting details about the abduction. He revealed that the kidnappers had called the parents of Jahir Khan and Farid Khan the night before, promising to negotiate in the morning.
However, the heartbreaking news of Jahir Khan's death was delivered to his family by a security guard at Thoubal Hospital, bringing immense sorrow to the community.
Meanwhile, Manipur law enforcement authorities arrested a 30-year-old man. They also confiscated firearm during routine frisking operation in Imphal West district.
Identified as Laishram Rajeshor Singh, alias Naocha the individual was found in possession of pistol. It was loaded with three 7.65mm bullets.
