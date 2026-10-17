Assam’s Muga Silk Shines on Runway as Sanjukta Dutta Debuts ‘SENEH’ at Lakme Fashion Week

Assamese fashion designer Sanjukta Dutta brought the golden hues of Northeast India to the national stage with her latest handloom collection, 'SENEH - The Affection', showcased on Friday at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel.

Rooted deeply in Assamese heritage, the collection meticulously reimagines traditional Mekhela Chador and sarees using pure, handwoven Muga and mulberry silk. Each intricate design serves as an artistic balance of fluid draping and contemporary silhouettes, including structured dresses and pencil skirts featuring handcrafted motifs.

The high-octane runway show concluded with veteran actress Shilpa Shirodkar walking as the showstopper. Elegantly draped in a breathtaking, handcrafted black and silver Mulberry silk Mekhela Chador, Shirodkar stole the show.

Reflecting on her runway return, Shirodkar shared, "There is a timeless grace in traditional handloom that words can rarely capture... Stepping out as the showstopper in this breathtaking Mulberry silk Mekhela Chador was a proud, unforgettable moment."

The presentation, held under the collaborative PRAMA showcase, highlighted how regional craftsmanship and indigenous textiles continue to heavily dictate and reshape the landscape of modern Indian luxury fashion.