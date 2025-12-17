Students Bring Assamese Heritage Alive with ‘Joimoti’ at Spring Valley School

Jagiroad: In an uplifting display of culture and learning, the student body of Spring Valley School, an English-medium school in the interior village of Dongabari, near Jagiroad, performed the famous Assamese historical play ‘Joimoti’ to mark the seventh foundation day celebrations of the institution yesterday.

‘Joimoti’, an iconic representation of strength and sacrifice in Assam’s past, was memorable in terms of staging. It was staged by students, thus symbolising the school's endeavour to inculcate respect in students towards the rich past of Assam, while at the same time promoting creative skills in students. Teachers and parents were impressed with students' performance and grasp of the story.

The institution, Spring Valley School, was established by the late Surya Kumar Deka, who is the son of Assam Movement martyr Lakhi Deka. Since its establishment, this institution has adopted a holistic approach towards education and has strived not only to become a great institution in academics but also towards making their students great in social, cultural, physical, and mental aspects. Even the foundation day celebrations portrayed this aspect by making modernism through education, along with tradition.