Assam's 'Nijut Maina' Scheme Launched in Cachar District: Financial Support for Female Students Begins

Silchar: Along with the rest of the state, ‘Nijut Maina’ scheme, a unique step by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government towards empowerment of girl child, was launched here in 33 educational institutions in Cachar district too. In Silchar, the local MLA Dipayan Chakraborty launched the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme at GC College on Thursday. The initiative, part of the Assam government’s extensive educational reforms, aims to provide essential financial support to female students across the state.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Chakraborty underscored the significance of the scheme. He said, the Nijut Moina scheme was a beacon of hope for our girls, ensuring they can pursue their dreams without the hindrance of financial obstacles. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are committed to empowering the future of Assam by investing in our girl students.” He further emphasized that the scheme is not just an initiative but a transformative force for the future, poised to benefit young girls statewide. “Education is the foundation upon which our society is built, and when we empower our girls, we empower entire communities,” he added.

Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, also spoke at the event. The scheme was simultaneously launched across 33 educational institutions in Cachar, including Nehru College, Som Durganagar Naya Ram Higher Secondary School, Barajatrapur West Silchar College, and Kalain SR College, with local MLAs leading the inaugurations.

The scheme provided financial grants ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per month. The first installment is scheduled for release on October 1 this year. With a budget of Rs. 240 crore, the scheme was set to benefit thousands of girl students across Assam.

