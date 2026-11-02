Assam’s #NijutMoina Scheme and Rural Missions Fuel Grassroots Entrepreneurship

Darrang: A quiet socio-economic revolution is unfolding across the rural landscapes of Assam's Darrang district, where a local handloom venture has transformed from a single household's survival mechanism into a thriving cooperative powerhouse. Backed by the transformative vision of state welfare and rural livelihood frameworks, traditional artisan skills are paving the path to commercial entrepreneurship for hundreds of rural women.

The initiative leverages a robust network of self-help groups (SHGs) under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) to transition individual weavers into micro-enterprise owners. This systemic economic boost directly mirrors the core philosophy of the state’s landmark educational-empowerment initiatives, the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Asoni (MMUA) and Nijut Babu Asoni, which script new chapters in Assam's higher education journey.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted this milestone via his official X handle, writing: "Another promise: Fulfilled. This morning, I was with my young friends to disburse their financial assistance under #NijutMoina and #NijutBabu... Together, they are a potent tool to empower our Gen Next." Just last month, the state successfully disbursed ₹48.22 crore under the MMUA to over 4.39 lakh female students, cementing the framework for sustained generational development.

Local handloom ventures receive crucial institutional support from the Darrang District Handloom & Textiles Office, which manages local weaver registrations and implements technical upgrading programs.

To bridge the gap from loom to consumer, state apex bodies like ARTFED and historic clusters like the Sualkuchi Silk Village provide critical market linkages, showcasing premium Muga, Eri, and Pat silk to global audiences.

The Chief Minister’s Office underscored how these foundational education models seamlessly feed into long-term economic independence, tweeting that with these schemes, "students can pursue their aspirations with greater confidence, knowing that financial constraints need not stand in the way of their potential" while building an "empowered academic future."

"One loom didn't just give me a livelihood; it gave me the platform to pull ten other women out of financial dependency," shared an SHG lead weaver from Mangaldai. "Our daughters are staying in college thanks to government support, and we are expanding our workshops. We are weaving a stronger future together."

Through this combined focus on higher education and grassroots industrial scaling, Assam is building an ecosystem where women are no longer just seeking employment—they are creating it.