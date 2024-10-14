Assam's Rupsi Airport To Resume Flight Operations To Guwahati And Kolkata

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant development, flight services is set to resume from Rupsi Airport located in Parbatjhora in Assam's Kokrajhar district on November 17.

Alliance Air will start to operate flights to Guwahati and Kolkata for students after the airport was closed down for almost a year.

Initially operated under the UDAN scheme by Flybig, the flight operations at the Rupsi Airport came to a halt on November 8, 2023.

This disruption led to protests from local organizations, compelling local MP Jayanta Basumatary to raise this pressing issue in the Parliament. It drew the attention of the central government which prioritized resuming flights in this airport.