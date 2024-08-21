Assam's Special DGP Harmeet Singh Reviews Security Measures, Addresses Recent Bomb Threats by ULFA (I)

NAGAON: Special Director General of Police, Assam Harmeet Singh on Tuesday held a special security review meeting with the senior police officials from six middle Assam districts at the conference hall of the office of district commissioner, Nagaon here.

During the meeting, the senior official of Assam police also took stocks of the recent planted bomb like substance at various places across the state by ULFA (I). During the meeting, he sorted out the possible drawbacks as well as other negligence of district police administration as well as other security forces, sources added.

Along with other places in the state, the bomb like substance were recovered from two spots in the district on August 15 just after it was intimated to the state’s media houses through an email by the banned militants group.

While briefing to some local media persons here after the review meeting, Harmeet Singh said that police investigation into the entire episode was on. He said that Assam police would not let anyone else to create any law and order situation in the state.

Singh said that police will act to retain peace and tranquillity in the state and also will take adequate measures for safety of public life and properties in the state.

Also Read: Union Jal Shakti Ministry Team Visits Dhubri to Assess 'Catch the Rain 2024' Initiative Progress

Also watch: