Manuscript painting created by Sujit Das presented to Nirmala Sitharaman

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her recent visit to Assam with a 'Sanchipat' manuscript painting created by eminent manuscript artiste Sujit Das, hailing from Nagaon.

The painting, created in the Sattriya style, depicts the Guru Asana and the Sutradhar (traditional narrator). It was executed in the traditional technique using mineral pigments such as hengul (vermilion), haital (orpiment), dhalmati (white clay), and neel (indigo), mixed with bael tree gum as a binder.

The artwork received high praise from eminent personalities who admired its artistic excellence. Artiste Sujit Das has played a vital role in reviving and popularizing Assam’s manuscript painting tradition, bringing this age-old art form back into public attention.

He has exhibited his paintings in the traditional manuscript style of Assam in around 35 countries worldwide, including London, China, Russia, and several nations across Europe. His works have also been showcased at prestigious venues in India such as Lalit Kala Akademi (New Delhi), Birla Art Gallery (Kolkata), Academy of Fine Arts (Kolkata), and Jehangir Art Gallery (Mumbai).

Sujit Das has also trained students in the art of Assamese manuscript painting at the Government College of Arts and Crafts, Guwahati.

