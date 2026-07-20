Assam’s Umchak Tourism Spot to Remain Closed on Sundays After Villagers’ Decision

A Correspondent

Boko: Local residents have collectively decided that the scenic Umchak area along the Assam–Meghalaya border, a rising tourist attraction in Boko, will remain closed every Sunday. Villagers have appealed to tourists and visitors not to travel to Umchak on Sundays.

Umchak, known for its breathtaking hills and the picturesque Gizang River, has become a hub of tourist activity. Gargish J. Marak, president of the Gizang Valley Dorbar, representing ten villages, including Umchak, said that hundreds of visitors arrive daily to spend time in the area. However, Sundays witness an overwhelming rush as schools, colleges, and offices remain closed, leading to chaotic gatherings.

The Christian Garo and Khasi communities residing in the region attend church services every Sunday. The noisy environment created by heavy tourist inflow disturbs the peaceful atmosphere of worship. Marak further stated that the surge in vehicles on Sundays has also increased the risk of accidents in the locality. In a joint meeting, residents of Malapara, Moipara, Machpara, Niyagalam, Khasi Salbari, Umshek, Thunaguri, Rongthali, Madan Killor and Rangseng resolved to close Umchak to tourists every Sunday. The villagers collectively urged visitors to respect the decision and avoid travelling to Umchak on that day.

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