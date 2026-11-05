Shreya Ghoshal Set to Mesmerize Guwahati In Her 'Unstoppable India Tour' This December

Guwahati: Bollywood’s reigning playback queen, Shreya Ghoshal, is all set to enchant music lovers in Assam as part of her highly anticipated nationwide "The Unstoppable India Tour". The musical extravaganza will take place at the iconic ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati, on Saturday, 19 December 2026.

Organized in an exclusive partnership with the Department of Tourism (Awesome Assam) and co-presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank Solitaire, the event is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans from across the Northeast.

Organisers have promised an immersive, state-of-the-art audiovisual experience. "We are bringing a production scale never before seen in the region to match Shreya ji's timeless voice," a representative from the organising committee stated. "Her connection with the audience in Assam has always been magical, and this night will be milestone event for the city's live entertainment scene."

The gates to the ACA Stadium are scheduled to open at 4:00 PM, with the main performance running from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Tickets have officially gone live via the District Ticketing Platform (by Zomato) and BAE, with prices starting at an accessible ₹700 onwards for general seating, ranging up to premium fan pits and VIP lounges.

Authorities have issued strict event guidelines to ensure smooth operations. A valid government-issued photo ID is mandatory for entry, and tickets are strictly required for individuals aged three and above.

To accommodate the massive influx of fans, the venue will feature free on-site parking, diverse vegetarian and non-vegetarian food stalls, comprehensive first-aid and ambulance support, and full wheelchair accessibility.

Fans are urged to book their tickets early, as initial phases are rapidly selling out.