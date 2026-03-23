Assembly Elections 2026: Extensive training arrangements for polling personnel in Cachar

SILCHAR: In a comprehensive effort to ensure smooth and efficient conduct of the forthcoming Assembly Elections 2026, the district administration has issued an order detailing the engagement of Assistant Level Master Trainers (ALMTs) and Master Trainers for imparting training on EVM, VVPAT, and poll procedures to polling personnel.

As per an order received, the first phase of the training programme will be held on March 23, 2026, with sessions scheduled from 10 AM to 1 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5 PM in the afternoon. The training will be conducted at multiple venues, including Cachar College, Silchar, and Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Silchar, to accommodate a large number of personnel in a structured manner.

At Cachar College, Silchar, experienced trainers drawn from leading institutions such as Assam University, NIT Silchar, G.C. University, Cachar College, and other academic and professional establishments have been assigned room-wise responsibilities.

In addition to the previously listed trainers, further sessions will be conducted in Room 217 by Dr. Sudipta Chakraborty, Assistant Professor, NIT Silchar, and Dr. Dipankar Roy, Assistant Professor, Model Degree College, Borkhola. Room 218 will be handled by Dr. Tapan Pradhan, Assistant Professor, NIT Silchar, along with Dr. Sonali Choudhury, Librarian, Radhamadhab College, Silchar.

The training framework has also been strengthened with the inclusion of a larger support group comprising Debobrata Acharjee, Development Officer, LICI Branch-1 Silchar; Dr. Sudip Kumar Das, Associate Professor, Cachar College; Dr. Swarnali Roy Choudhury, Assistant Professor, Radhamadhab College; Kiriti Bhusan Dey, Associate Professor, Cachar College; Dr. Pranab Kumar Sarkar and Dr. Purnendu Das, Assam University; Surojit Acharjee, Assistant Teacher, Niranjan Paul Institute; Dr. Pantha Kanti Nath, NIT Silchar; and Dr. Nilanjana Chakrabarty, Assam University, among others. A panel of reserved ALMTs, including Mr. Prabhakar Sarma Neog, Dr. Swapan Kumar Mandal, Dr. Kh. Shanta Kumar Singh, Dr. Rahul Das, Dr. Richik Kashyap, Dr. Rajat Sharma Charjee, and Smti Sabnam Sorongsa, has also been kept ready to meet any additional requirement.

Parallel training sessions will also be conducted at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Silchar, where multiple rooms have been arranged for the purpose. Trainers deployed at this venue include Dr. Saurav Dey and Dr. Soumitra Nath in Room 11; Dr. Bubul Sarma and Mr. Samarpan Nath in Room 12; Dr. Biswaranjan Roy and Dipankar Das in Room 13; Dr. Abhishek Paul and Nabajyoti Choudhury in Room 14; Dr. Somaditya Datta and Dr. Yashmin Choudhury in Room 15; and several other faculty members and educators across Rooms 16 to 25, covering all essential aspects of EVM handling and poll procedures.

Additional resource persons such as Dr. Swarnadeep Biswas, Nilen Sinha, Dr. Partha Palit, Dr. Swapan Das, Dr. Swarnakamal Mukherjee, Dr. Uttam Deb, Dr. Amit Kumar Das, Dr. Tapati Das, Dr. Himadri Acharya, Dr. Monotosh Das, Dr. Suranjan Das, and many others will contribute to the sessions, ensuring that each batch of polling personnel receives thorough guidance and practical exposure.

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