Assam Election 2026: 72 Lakh Youth Voters to Shape April 9 Assembly Poll

Assam's youngest voters are set to be a defining force in the 2026 Assembly election, with the 18-29 age group accounting for more than 72 lakh of the state's total 2.5 crore electorate.
Election data shows the sheer scale of this demographic's influence — and with polling just weeks away, political parties are paying close attention.
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The 18-19 age group alone has 6,28,093 registered electors — comprising 3,50,434 male, 2,77,650 female, and 9 third-gender voters.
The 20-29 bracket, however, is the single largest voting bloc in the entire electorate, with 66,55,376 voters. Of these, 33,61,952 are male, 32,93,290 are female, and 134 are third-gender electors.
As of March 15, 2026, Assam's total registered electorate stands at 2,50,21,413.
Male voters number 1,25,16,591 against 1,25,04,501 female voters — a difference of just 12,090. There are also 321 registered third-gender voters across the state.
At the other end of the age spectrum, 1,02,472 voters are aged 85 and above. Notably, female voters outnumber male voters in this group — 59,548 against 42,924.
Among them, 2,482 voters are aged 100 or above, including 932 men and 1,550 women.
Nomination filing is currently underway across the state's Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs), with 116 candidates having filed papers so far. March 23, 2026 is the last date for submissions.
Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was among the prominent candidates who filed their nominations on March 20.
On March 23, APCC president and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is scheduled to file his nomination. Gogoi, the sitting MP from Jorhat, will contest from the Jorhat LAC.
The BJP has fielded Hitendra Nath Goswami — a former Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, former minister, and the current MLA from Jorhat — setting up a high-profile direct contest in the constituency.
The key dates for the remainder of the election process are:
March 24 — Scrutiny of nomination papers
March 26 — Last date for withdrawal of candidature
April 9 — Polling day, 7 am to 5 pm
After a gap of several decades, Assam will hold its Assembly election in a single phase — a logistically significant decision that puts the entire state on the same electoral schedule.