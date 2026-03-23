Assam Election 2026: 72 Lakh Youth Voters to Shape April 9 Assembly Poll

Nomination filing is currently underway across the state's Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs), with 116 candidates having filed papers so far. March 23, 2026 is the last date for submissions.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was among the prominent candidates who filed their nominations on March 20.

On March 23, APCC president and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is scheduled to file his nomination. Gogoi, the sitting MP from Jorhat, will contest from the Jorhat LAC.

The BJP has fielded Hitendra Nath Goswami — a former Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, former minister, and the current MLA from Jorhat — setting up a high-profile direct contest in the constituency.