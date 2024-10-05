Assembly Secretary issues show cause notice to MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha

A correspondent

Silchar: Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, the three-time MLA from North Karimganj blamed party MP Rokibul Hossain for severing ties with the party which he had been representing in the Assembly. Purkayastha had been openly supporting the BJP government and he was seen participating in various meetings of the ruling party since the last February. However Purkayastha had not resigned from the Congress and his party too did not expel him. In this backdrop, the Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain had written a letter to the Assembly Secretary D Pegu requesting him to disqualify Purkayastha as an MLA under the anti defection act. Following this Pegu had served Purkayastha a show cause notice seeking his rejoinder on the issue raised by Hussain.

Purkayastha said, he would definitely send his answer to the Assembly Secretary. Lambasting Hossain for his alleged high handedness in the party, Kamalakhya said that this compelled him to distance himself from the Congress.

Kamalakhya further said that he had not yet decided the exact timing of joining BJP. “Since I am a Hindu I will definitely fix an auspicious date to take the new step in my career,” Purkayastha said.

