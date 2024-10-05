Government Teacher Moon Bora Arrested in Nagaon for Allegedly Fraudulently Collecting Money for Jobs

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Moon Bora, a government teacher of Pub Siloni Muktab School, Nagaon was arrested for alleged involvement in collecting money from some unemployed youths for government job, on Friday.

Some local youths lodged complaints at Nagaon Sadar police station a couple of days back and the police of the station registered a case under section 61(2)/118(4)/308(2) BNS in this regard, sources said, adding that following the investigation into the case, Nagaon police under supervision of ASP (Crime), Nagaon, Partha Pratim Saikia, finally arrested him.

The arrested teacher was being questioned at Nagaon Police Station till the time of filing this report here, sources added further. It was reported that the arrested teacher was a member of one of the ruling alliance parties of the state and was also a close associate of a half dozen of high profile ministers in the state.

