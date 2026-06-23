Assistant Executive Engineer Parag Kumar Borah Passes Away at 40

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Assistant Executive Engineer (TC) of the Paneri-Kalaigaon Division, Irrigation, Tangla, Parag Kumar Borah, passed away on June 19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guwahati after suffering a stroke caused by high blood pressure. He was 40. Known for his affable nature and simplicity, Borah's untimely demise has left colleagues and residents across the region in mourning. A native of Guwahati, he had been residing temporarily in Udalguri in connection with his official duties.

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