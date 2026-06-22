Veteran Sports Organizer and Journalist Rajen Borkakati Passes Away at 95

A Correspondent

Nagaon: Veteran sports organizer, senior journalist, author and social worker Rajen Borkakati passed away at his residence in New Amolapatty, Nagaon, on Saturday morning due to age-related ailments. He was 95.

Born on February 21, 1932, at Shenchowa in Nagaon district, Borkakati dedicated more than seven decades to journalism, sports administration and social service. Widely regarded as the pioneer of basketball in Assam, he introduced the sport in the state in 1967 and later served as the general secretary of the Assam Basketball Association (1971–1987), playing a pivotal role in its growth.

A respected journalist since 1951, Borkakati worked with several leading Assamese, English and Bengali newspapers. Throughout his career, he was known for his fearless, ethical and people-centric journalism.

Beyond journalism, he held several key positions in sports organizations, including the Basketball Federation of India, Assam Olympic Association, Assam Archery Association, and Nagaon Wrestling Association. He was also instrumental in introducing wrestling in Assam and remained actively associated with numerous cultural, literary and social organizations.

Borkakati authored several literary works and received numerous honours for his outstanding contributions to journalism, sports and public service. The Assam government also recognized his lifelong service with a sports pension. His passing has left a profound sense of sorrow throughout Nagaon and Assam. Condolences have poured in from MLA Rupak Sarma, MP Rakibul Hussain, former minister Girindra Kumar Baruah, the Nagaon Sports Association, Nagaon Press Club, Srimanta Sankar Mission, Nagaon District Xahitya Xabha, and several other organizations. He is survived by his wife, one son, two daughters, grandchildren and a large number of relatives.

With the passing of Rajen Borkakati, Assam has lost one of its finest sports administrators, veteran journalists and dedicated social workers, whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.

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