Tezpur University faculty elected Fellow of Indian National Science Academy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Professor Satya Sundar Bhattacharya of Tezpur University’s Department of Environmental Science has been elected a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA). The honour, regarded as one of the highest recognitions in Indian science, acknowledges his pioneering contributions to soil health, waste recycling, nano-fertilizer development, earthworm biology, and sustainable agriculture.

Prof Bhattacharya’s selection places him among a distinguished group of researchers who have made transformative impacts across disciplines.

At Tezpur University, Prof Bhattacharya leads the Soil and Agro-Bioengineering Laboratory, which focuses on plant medicinal compounds under changing environmental conditions, solid waste valorization, vermicomposting, soil restoration, and nano-enabled solutions for agriculture.

Also Read: Tezpur University Vice Chancellor welcomes new batch at Women Studies Centre

Also Watch: