Asst Agriculture Inspector of Sivasagar Kashiram Deori passes away at 58

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Kashiram Deori (58 years), an Assistant Agriculture Inspector of Sivasagar district, and posted in the Demow Agriculture Department Office, died on Wednesday Late night at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh while he was undergoing treatment. According to information received, Kashiram Deori met with an accident in Demow’s Raichai on Saturday and was seriously injured, after which he was admitted to AMCH. The body of Kashiram Deori was brought to his residence in Demow’s NCC Road on Thursday and later to the Demow Agriculture Department Office on Thursday. The officers and employees of the Demow Agriculture Department Office organized a condolence meeting and paid their last respects to Deori. He left behind his wife, son, daughter, and other relatives.

