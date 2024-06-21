Foundation Stone Laid for State-of-the-Art 200-Bed Hospital in Duliajan by OIL Chairman Dr. Ranjit Rath

Dibrugarh: The foundation stone for a new state of the art 200-bedded hospital at Duliajan was ceremoniously laid by Dr. Ranjit Rath, Chairman & Managing Director, OIL in presence of Functional Directors and RCE, OIL recently.

The new hospital at Duliajan, represents a substantial investment in the health and well-being of the community. This modern facility is designed to offer a comprehensive range of medical services, including advanced diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical care, catering to the diverse needs of the population. Among other facilities the new hospital shall be equipped with cutting-edge services including modular operation theatres, ICU, Dialysis Unit, Burn Unit and Blood Bank with Cell Separator. Advanced diagnostic services in radiology and pathology will further bolster its capabilities.

During the ceremony, Dr. Rath expressed his vision for the hospital and said, “This new facility underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the people of our operational areas. It is designed not only to meet the current healthcare needs but also to anticipate and adapt to future challenges. We are dedicated to providing world-class healthcare that is easily accessible to the community.”

The hospital will offer comprehensive outpatient services and round-the-clock emergency and trauma support, ensuring that healthcare needs are met promptly and effectively.

