ATASU Doomdooma Regional Committee Holds Academic Felicitation Programme in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: The Doomdooma Regional Committee of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) organized an academic felicitation and special felicitation programme at Marwari Panchayati Bhawan in Tinsukia on Sunday. Around fifty Ahom community students of Doomdooma area who passed the HSLC and Higher Secondary Final Examination this year with good percentage of marks were felicitated in the programme with a Tai Ahom gamosa, a memento and a citation each.

The Doomdooma Unit of ATASU also felicitated noted Assamese poet and academician Dr Aruna Gogoi Baruah, academician and social activist Chandrakanta Handique, veteran journalist and social activist Arjun Baruah, noted businessman Juga Arandhara, journalist and social worker Abhijit Khataniar and Nirmal Borah, cultural activist Ranjit Gogoi, social worker Mainu Handique Buragohain for their remarkable contributions to their respective fields.

The event was attended by former MLA Durga Bhumij, writer and educationist Sarat Chandra Chiring Phukan, gynaecologist and social worker Dr Pranabjyoti Deka and several other office bearers.

At the beginning of the programme the newly formed executive committee of the Doomdooma Unit of ATASU- Rahul Arandhara president, Bhaskar Changmai working president and Monoj Gogoi and Lakhyajit Borah as joint secretaries were administered the oath of office by the central and district committee office bearers of ATASU.

