Manipur: Bodies of two missing Kuki youths found after 4-day search

IMPHAL: The bodies of two Kuki youths, who went missing on October 28, were recovered on Sunday following multiple search operations conducted by joint teams of the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles, officials said.

A Manipur Police official said that following the disappearance of the two persons from Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi district on October 28, multiple search operations were launched by joint teams comprising the Manipur Police, CRPF, CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Assam Rifles.

As part of the ongoing operations, an extensive joint search operation was conducted on Sunday by teams of the Manipur Police and central security forces in the general area east of Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2), along SP Road.

During the extensive search operation, the joint teams recovered two bodies from the area, the official said. The police are carrying out the necessary legal formalities and other procedures following the recovery of the bodies. Meanwhile, extensive search and combing operations will continue in the area with the objective of identifying and apprehending those responsible for the incident, officials said.

A 48-hour shutdown called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) in Kangpokpi district to protest against the reported abduction of the two youths disrupted vehicular movement along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) until Saturday evening. The shutdown began at 5 p.m. on Thursday, with shops, markets and other business establishments remaining closed during the protest.

COTU had alleged that the two Kuki youths were abducted by “Naga militants”. Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen had earlier urged the authorities concerned to make every possible effort to trace and rescue the two Kuki youths who went missing from Kangpokpi district on the evening of October 28.

In a statement earlier, Kipgen strongly condemned the alleged abduction of the two youths from the vicinity of Taphou Kuki village on Wednesday evening.

The two men were identified as Tinginlun Chongloi (21) and Paoginlal Hangshing (20). They were allegedly abducted by unidentified miscreants, she said. (IANS)

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