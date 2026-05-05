ATC of 5 Assam Battalion NCC Tezpur Begins at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Annual Training Camp (ATC) of the 5 Assam Battalion NCC, Tezpur, commenced on May 3 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Biswanath Chariali. The camp brings together nearly 500 NCC cadets from 13 colleges and 13 schools across the districts of Lakhimpur, Bishwanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, and Darrang. Scheduled to continue till May 12, the camp aims to provide structured training and holistic development opportunities to cadets.

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