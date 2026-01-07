ATCCC condemns Christmas vandalism, appeals for peace and communal harmony

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The Assam Tribal Christian Coordination Committee (ATCCC) on Monday strongly condemned an incident of vandalism reported during Christmas celebrations at St Mary's School in Panigaon village under Belsor police station in Nalbari district on December 24. In a press statement issued here, ATCCC President Dr Solomon Rongpi and General Secretary Sushil Daimari, along with five other office-bearers, said that the incident had deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community and was a matter of serious concern for peace-loving citizens. They cautioned that such acts could weaken the social fabric if left unchecked. The statement noted that Assam had a long tradition of communal harmony, where people of different faiths had coexisted with mutual respect and understanding, and asserted that attempts to disturb this balance ran contrary to the values of unity, tolerance, and coexistence upheld by the state. Appealing to the authorities to take prompt and appropriate action to ensure justice and safeguard the rights and security of all communities, the ATCCC also urged the public to maintain calm, refrain from spreading misinformation and not allow divisive forces to disrupt peace.

