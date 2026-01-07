Floating toilet inaugurated in Nalbari to boost flood-resilient sanitation

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: To strengthen flood-resilient sanitation infrastructure in Assam, a Floating Toilet was inaugurated at Nalbari. The initiative has been taken up by the State Mission Directorate, Swachh Bharat Mission–Grameen (SBM-G) to ensure uninterrupted access to safe, hygienic, and dignified sanitation during flood situations.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah emphasized that Floating Toilets would play a vital role in preventing open defecation during floods, reducing contamination of water bodies, and safeguarding public health, particularly in riverine and low-lying areas. He further stated that the initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to sustainability and the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission–Grameen requesting the SBM-G team to prioritize distribution to all flood prone districts such as Dhemaji and Lakhimpur among others on priority basis before the flood season arrives.

Each toilet cabin is compact and easy to use. It has its own water tank, proper air circulation, and lights, with the option of solar power. A manual hand pump is also available which can supply water, so the toilet can be used even when there is no electricity during floods.

Waste from the toilets is treated through a special biodigester system. This system safely breaks down waste using natural processes and produces clean, odour-free water. The treated water is safe for reuse in toilet flushing or for discharge into nearby water bodies, as it complies with the prescribed effluent discharge standards.

