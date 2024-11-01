Athabari Higher Secondary School Bids Farewell to Retiring Principal Anima Phukan

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Anima Phukan, the in-charge principal of Athabari Higher Secondary School retired from Athabari Higher Secondary School on September 30. A meeting was organized in the Athabari Higher Secondary School on Monday where Anima Phukan, the in-charge Principal of Athabari Higher Secondary School, was given farewell. A meeting was organized where Biswajit Barua, president of the school managing committee presided, and Mukanda Phukan, subject teacher of Athabari Higher Secondary School anchored the meeting. Anima Phukan was felicitated with phulam gamosa, xorai, books, cheleng chadar along with various other gifts from the Athabari Higher Secondary School.

The former students and guardians also felicitated Anima Phukan in the meeting. In the programme Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) Demow, retired teachers, dignitaries, students of Athabari Higher Secondary School, Guardians were present.

Also Read: Workshops held on wildlife crime prevention on India-Bhutan border

Also Watch: