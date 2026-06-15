ATMA Biswanath Trains Farmers on Sustainable Soil Management and Natural Farming

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The District Agriculture Office, Biswanath, under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS)-ATMA, organized a district-level training programme on Sustainable Soil Management Practices and Zero Budget Natural Farming at Koilajuli village in the Sakomatha Development Block. The programme witnessed the participation of 60 progressive farmers and farm women from the area.

The training programme commenced with a welcome address by Agricultural Technology Manager (ATM) Mohendra Boro, who encouraged farmers to embrace scientific and innovative farming practices for entrepreneurship development in the agricultural sector.

Dr Tantuja Nandi, Assistant Professor of Soil Science at Biswanath College of Agriculture, attended the programme as a resource person. In her address, she motivated farmers to adopt organic farming as a sustainable and promising approach to strengthening the agricultural sector. She elaborated on techniques for managing soil health and highlighted the importance of bio-inputs and organic formulations, such as Neemastra and Brahmastra, in maintaining soil fertility and productivity.

Another resource person, Divyashree Saikia, a programme officer at the District Agriculture Office in Biswanath, spoke on the concept and benefits of zero-budget natural farming. She emphasized the significance of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in enhancing farmers’ income and highlighted various ongoing agricultural schemes that could benefit the farming community in the region.

Block Technology Manager of ATMA, Mouchumi Dutta, also addressed the gathering and spoke about the current agricultural scenario in Assam. Stressing the growing importance of sustainable agriculture, she urged farmers to adopt organic and eco-friendly farming methods for the long-term development of the farming sector.

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