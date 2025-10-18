‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ Launched in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: At the instance of the Central and State BJP, the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ (Self-Reliant India Resolution Campaign) is being implemented in Dhubri district from September 25 to December 25. In this regard, a workshop was recently held at the district party office in Dhubri in the presence of district in-charge Himani Adhikari.

Similar workshops will also be conducted across all 11 Mandals under the district, and preparations for the same have been completed. To promote the objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, a press conference was organized at the district office on Thursday.

District president Ranjit Kumar Roy, Dhubri Municipal Board Chairman Dr Debamoy Sanyal, District Media Convenor Devprasad Singh, District Convener of the Abhiyan and District general secretary Kamalakanta Roy, District general secretary Nabin Sarkar, and GST Convenor Dhanindra Surana addressed the mediapersons.

In the press meet, District President Ranjit Kumar Roy appealed to all party workers to promote and encourage the use of indigenous (Swadeshi) products in every household and to spread this message widely. He further mentioned that India had been able to secure a prestigious position on the global stage by becoming self-reliant. He highlighted that India, under PM Modi’s leadership, had presented itself as a rapidly developing nation and emerged as the fourth most powerful economy in the world.

Roy said that the country had also developed its own defence equipment, giving a clear message to enemy nations and achieving self-reliance in the defence sector. India is now capable of advancing in various fields such as agriculture, innovation, space science, and semiconductor technology, he said. On the other hand, GST Convenor Dhanindra Surana spoke on how the reduction in GST has benefited the common citizens.

