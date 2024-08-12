ATSU Addresses Allegations Against Former Leader Anupam Patar Darfang in Press Meet, Demands Investigation into Youth's Suicide

Morigaon: A press meet was organized by the All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) at the Morigaon press club on Saturday. The press meet was organized in order to clarify the involvement of the former leader of ATSU, Anupam Patar Darfang, in the tragic event in which a young person, Madhurjya Konwar (age 22), a member of the King family, was driven to take his own life under psychological stress after he bought a car and failed to return the loan installment. According to claims made by Jiban Konwar, a TAC member and the brother of the late Madhurjya Konwar, the group was gravely concerned that the suicide would be used to malign the organisation.

In connection with the All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), it has supported the accusation made against Anupam Patar Darfang, the former secretary of the ATSU Morigaon district committee, by a member of the TAC, Jiban Konwar. The ATSU’s previous secretary, Anupam Patar Darfang, is not currently a leader, according to a statement released by the group headed by president Cheniram Malang and GS Biman Pratim Mosrang. His departure from the organisation dates back to January 21, 2024. The group further demanded that Anupam Patar face exemplary punishment in the event that he was discovered to have been involved in the tragic events. They also urged the government and district administration to launch a judicial investigation into the youth’s purported death.

Also Read: Assam Police Intensify Vigil Along Indo-Bangla Border Due to Bangladesh Turmoil

Also watch: