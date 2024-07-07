Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain inspects Desang river bank, Distributes flood relief in Koibarttadolani

DEMOW: Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain visited the Koibarttadolani region on Thursday night to inspect the situation after leaks were discovered in certain areas of the Desang River Bank at Koibarttadolani under Thowra Mouza of Demow Constituency (formerly Thowra LAC). Aditya Vikram Yadav, District Commissioner of Sivasagar district, Pritam Das, Demow Circle Officer, Ranjit Borah, Lot Mandal of the concerned village, Jadumoni Borah, Gaon Pradhan of the concerned village along with the officials visited the Koibarttadolani area on Friday morning and distributed flood relief among the flood-affected people. The cattle feed and medicines for the cattle were also supplied. The Agricultural Officers were also visiting those flood-affected villages. According to sources, the Water Resources Department officials have been doing work to protect the Desang river bank at Koibarttadolani under Thowra Mouza.

